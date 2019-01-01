Mbappe substituted after ankle knock in France friendly

Les Bleus have been given a scare with the forward sustaining an injury less than a week out from a key clash against Turkey

Kylian Mbappe's chance to impress as 's starting centre-forward came to an early end after an ankle knock curtailed his involvement at half-time of Sunday's friendly against .

Given the chance to lead the line in Olivier Giroud's absence, the star saw little of the ball before sustaining a seemingly minor injury in a tangle with Raul Castro.

Mbappe, 20, made way for Wissam Ben Yedder at the interval and is now in at least some doubt for the qualifying trip to on Saturday.

Les Bleus boss Didier Deschamps will hope the young forward can recover in time for what is his team's toughest assignment in Group H.

Following the game against Turkey, France will travel to face Andorra three days later at the Estadi Nacional.

The World Cup champions began qualification for Euro 2020 with a pair of wins in March, a 4-1 victory over Moldova followed by a 4-0 shutout of .

Mbappe is coming off a stellar season with PSG, having won the Player of the Year award and finished the campaign as the league's top scorer with 33 goals.

The forward's stellar performances have let to constant speculation over a move, with Real Madrid among the clubs linked.

Mbappe himself has fanned the flames of that exit talk, hinting at a move away from Parc des Princes last month.

"I come to a first or a second turning point in my career," Mbappe said after collecting the Ligue 1 Player of the year award.



"I discovered a lot of things here. I feel it's time to have more responsibility. I hope it may be Paris Saint-Germain, it will be with great pleasure, or it may be elsewhere for a new project, but I would like to say thank you."

Article continues below

Mbappe joined PSG in 2017 from , having won the league with the principality club as well as reached the semi-final.

Since joining PSG, Mbappe has won the league twice while also claiming a Coupe de France and a Coupe de la Ligue title.

On Sunday, France would go on to defeat Bolivia 2-0 in following goals from Thomas Lemar and Antoine Griezmann.