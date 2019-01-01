Mbappe scores 100th career goal in France victory

The PSG forward struck brought up his century for both club and country with the opener in a comfortable win for Les Bleus on Tuesday

Kylian Mbappe scored the 100th goal of his senior career as he opened the scoring for in their win over Andorra.

Mbappe raced clear in the 11th minute of the qualifier, lifting a delicate finish over the onrushing Josep Gomes to get Les Bleus up and running.

And it was a milestone strike for the 20-year-old, who brought up a century of goals for club and country before then turning provider for Florian Thauvin to put France 3-0 up at the interval after Wissam Ben Yedder had doubled their lead.

Kurt Zouma added a fourth for Didier Deschamps' on the hour mark to make sure of the result.

In his 180 senior games, Mbappe has netted 87 times in all competitions across two seasons each with and , with Tuesday's goal his 13th on the international stage.

And the youngster has been even more prolific over the last year.

He netted four times for France at the World Cup in last summer, finishing two behind the tournament’s top scorer Harry Kane and level with team-mate Antoine Griezmann and star Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe followed that by finishing as ’s top scorer last season, racking up 33 goals for PSG, 11 better than Nicolas Pepe of who finished in second.

100 - Kylian Mbappé has scored his 100th goal in all competitions with club (87) + national team (13), in his 180th game played in his career. Centenary. #ANDFRA pic.twitter.com/emh6UdwfvI — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 11, 2019

But Tuesday’s showing comes off the back of a rare poor showing for both Mbappe and France.

A 2-0 loss against on Saturday saw them hit a 10-year low by not recording a single shot on target.

In the process, Mbappe had his worst game for his nation, giving the ball away 22 times on the night.

But the positive response against Andorra, coupled with Turkey’s loss to on Tuesday, saw France move back top of Group H on goal difference.

They’ll be back in qualifying action on September 7 as they look to book their place at the 2020 European championships.