Kylian Mbappe will be at Paris Saint-Germain "for a long time", according to Ronaldinho, who insists that the Real Madrid-linked striker is already at the "best club in the world".

Mbappe has spent the last four years of his career at PSG but only has six months left to run on his current contract and talks over an extension have yet to progress.

Madrid came close to signing the 23-year-old in the summer and have been tipped to return for his signature in 2022, but Ronaldinho sees him remaining at Parc des Princes for the foreseeable future.

What's been said?

The Brazil legend, who played at PSG between 2001 and 2003 before going on to become one of the best players of his generation at Barcelona, has told the French club's official YouTube channel: "All the players in the world want to play at Paris Saint-Germain, the best in the world are at PSG, so they're the best club in the world.

"So I imagine he [Mbappe] will be here for a long time."

Ronaldinho added on Mbappe's chances of winning an elusive Champions League crown at PSG: “Today, Paris Saint-Germain is a world benchmark. It would be great for his career, he is so young and has already achieved so many things.

"I think the Champions League is something that he is missing. And it would be wonderful if he won it with Paris Saint-Germain.

"Everyone imagines that they have a chance to win the Champions League, because of the group of players they have."

Mbappe's stance

Mbappe openly admitted that he wanted to join Madrid after missing out on a deadline day move to Santiago Bernabeu.

However, the World Cup winner has since knuckled down and focused on his duties at PSG in impressive fashion, recording 15 goals and 15 assists in 24 appearances across all competitions.

The Ligue 1 leaders are still working to try and tie Mbappe down to fresh terms, and he gave the clearest indication yet that he would be happy to stay put in an interview with Amazon Prime at the start of the month.

"Today I have to take the time. It is not easy. Either way, I'll be playing for a big club," he said of the speculation surrounding his future.

"At first I was disappointed [not to leave]. But, well, I am not in the third division, I am in a club that wants to win the Champions League. I am Parisian, I have my family, I feel good, I have always said it. I just wanted to discover something else."

