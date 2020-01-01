Mbappe mocks 'Farmer's League' criticism after Lyon beat Man City to join PSG in Champions League semi-finals

The striker was in a celebratory mood after seeing his team's Ligue 1 rivals stun Pep Guardiola's side

Kylian Mbappe hit out at all of those that talk down the quality of , dismissing the typical "Farmer's League" criticism in the wake of 's stunning win over .

Lyon shocked the Premier League powerhouses on Saturday, earning a 3-1 win that will send the Ligue 1 side into the semi-finals.

The French side opened the scoring in the first half through Maxwel Cornet, with Lyon hitting City on the counter to take the lead.

Kevin De Bruyne levelled the scoreline with a first-time finish in the 68th minute to seemingly get City back into the match, but Pep Guardiola's team were undone by two late goals from Moussa Dembele.

The French forward beat the City backline for his first goal, sliding a shot between Ederson's legs in the 79th minute.

Then, after a shocking Raheem Sterling miss, Lyon went back the other way following a giveaway in midfield, with Dembele tapping home after Ederson spilt Houssem Aouar's shot back into the centre of the box.