'Mbappe is not yet the king' - Pele advises France superstar on how to be the world's best

The Brazilian icon thinks that the PSG forward can become the greatest player of his generation, but still has some things he can improve on

legend Pele has advised Kylian Mbappe on how the French World Cup winner can become the best player in the world.

Having previously backed the 20 year old to become the 'new Pele', the football icon admitted that Mbappe still has plenty to learn if he is to fully reach his potential.

Pele believes that Mbappe has all the attributes to be the best player of his generation, but thinks that the forward can still improve physically.

"He is not yet the king," Pele told Le Parisien. "He is undergoing tests to become the king. He still has a lot of steps ahead of him. He is young, he has just started.

"In football, you do not always know everything. There is always something to learn. He can always improve his game, his movements. If I can give him advice, it's taking care of his body and looking after himself. The technique, he already has it. The physical aspect is the most important thing for an athlete today.

"What is missing? Not much. Maybe his heading game, the impulse and the jump. That's what makes us different again because I had a lot of momentum. I was going very high and I scored a lot of headed goals."

Despite some pundits claiming that Mbappe must prove himself outside of , Pele does not think that the former forward's current club is holding him back. The 78 year old is considered one of the greatest players of all time even though he spent his entire career at Santos and never left Brazil, with Pele feeling that Mbappe can enter the conversation even at PSG.

"No, he does not need to leave the PSG," he continued. "He must continue to play the same way because he will become the best in the world. That's important. If we have to make a comparison with Pele, Pele never left Santos to be the best player in the world."

Like Pele, Mbappe won the World Cup as a teenager, with the Brazilian lifting the trophy at just 17 and Mbappe at 19. Pele went on to win it twice more, becoming the only player in history to lift the World Cup three times.

Mbappe is already on a similar path, having scored four goals in last summer's tournament to help to the title and win the Best Young Player award. He is also set to win his third Ligue 1 title in three years, having lifted the trophy in 2016-17 before his €180 million ($224m) transfer to Paris, where his debut season was also a title-winning one.

After netting 13 goals in 27 league games last season, Mbappe has already more than doubled that in this campaign with 27 goals in 24 games as PSG opened up a 20-point lead in the Ligue 1 table.