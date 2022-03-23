Kylian Mbappe has a better chance of winning the Ballon d'Or if he stays at Paris Saint-Germain, according to French Football Federation president Noel Le Graet, who has spoken out on the striker's future amid ongoing reports linking him with a transfer to Real Madrid.

Mbappe's current contract at Parc des Princes is due to expire on June 30, and GOAL has reported that Madrid are confident of snapping him up on a free transfer.

PSG have not yet given up on tying the World Cup winner down to fresh terms, though, and Le Graet thinks he is more likely to go on to fulfil his immense potential if he remains in the French capital.

What's been said?

"I want Kylian to stay in Paris," the FFF president told Ouest-France.

"For French football, it's better to have one of the best players in the world, if not the best, in this league. He has more chances of winning the Ballon d'Or at PSG than if he leaves.

"When you change club, you always have to get used to a new environment. PSG are going through a poor patch, but they are still a great club."

Le Graet added: "Is the Spanish league superior to ours? I'm not convinced. It will be a personal choice on his part. But as a president of the FFF, I prefer that he stays in France."

Will Mbappe head to Madrid?

Madrid failed with three lucrative bids for Mbappe in the 2021 summer transfer window, but reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the forward for a deal at the end of the current campaign.

Indeed, Mbappe openly admitted that he had been pushing for the move to Santiago Bernabeu in search of a new challenge, and he remains the Blancos' primary target as Carlo Ancelotti seeks to reshape his attack.

Article continues below

PSG's chances of keeping Mbappe were dented when they were knocked out of the Champions League at the round of 16 stage by Madrid, despite the France international scoring twice over the two legs.

It has been reported that the squad has reacted badly to the exit and a divide is growing in Mauricio Pochettino's dressing room, and Mbappe was seen telling Paul Pogba that he is "fed up" while away on international duty this week.

Further reading