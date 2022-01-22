Mbappe asked Ibrahimovic if he should join Real Madrid - and AC Milan star advised him to leave PSG

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that he was approached for career advice by Kylian Mbappe - and told him to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid.

Mbappe is out of contract in the summer and is yet to make a definitive decision on his future.

The forward has been widely tipped to move to Madrid, but he could yet extend his stay at Parc des Princes.

What has been said?

"Only Kylian can answer you about where he has to go. It depends on what he wants, what he thinks," Ibrahimovic told L'Equipe.

"Me, I would have gone. But if I am PSG, I would try to keep him. It's him who will decide. PSG want to keep him, obviously, but does he want to stay?

"I also think that there are other clubs that want him: if you are a manager, and you have the means and you do not want to take Mbappe, you are in the wrong business. He asked me, yes, and I told him: 'If I were you, I would go to Real'.

"I had the chance to play in different teams, different countries, with different champions, and that's how I learned and grew. Playing at home all your career is easier, in my opinion. Whereas if you pack your bags and go to other places, it's an adventure."

'Donnarumma the best in the world'

Ibrahimovic also registered his surprise that Gianluigi Donnarumma, Italy's starting goalkeeper during their Euro 2020 win last summer, is warming the bench at PSG.

"I am very surprised. I know it's not easy for the coach, I don't know Navas but he's a great goalkeeper too," he added.

"They have two phenomena in goal. In my world, Donnarumma is the number one today. And I don't know if it's a good thing to alternate goalkeepers, or if it's more of a favour you do to one of them.

"In any case, I'm used to having a goalkeeper who is number one and is always the same. And about Donnarumma there is no question: he is the best in the world, and that's that. I played with him, I know what I'm talking about."

