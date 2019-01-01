Mbappe and Pogba are two of the best – Hazard full of praise for rumoured Real Madrid targets

The two French stars are linked with the club and the Belgian praised the stars while adding he is unsure if they will come to Spain

Eden Hazard hailed Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba as two of the world's best players as the pair continue to be linked with .

Hazard was presented by Madrid on Thursday after making the move from for a fee which could reportedly rise to £130million.

star Mbappe and midfielder Pogba are also linked with Madrid, where Zinedine Zidane's rebuild is gathering steam.

While Hazard had little interest in talking about transfers, the attacker said the duo were among the world's best.

"I'm not here to discuss transfers. I came to play with the best," he told a news conference.

"There are new players already and we'll have some time to adapt.

"It's true that we want to play with the best and the guys you've mentioned are two of those, but I don't decide these things."

Madrid have already signed Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Hazard, Jovic and co. will be tasked with leading Real Madrid back to glory as the club failed to win a trophy this season.

The club finished third in , behind rivals and , and suffered a stunning elimination at the hands of .

And Hazard says that he and the new signings will look to brings the club back to its prior level and fight for the trophies the team has become accustomed to winning.

Hazard stated on Thursday that he does not consider himself a "Galactico" , saying he must prove himself as a player at Real Madrid.

At 28 years old, he's entering the prime of his career, and he's ready to prove himself once again.

"I do not think it's too late, I'm 28 years old, I think I'm in the best moment of my career," he said.

"The dream of playing for Madrid has been there for a long time but in my career I have always had several stages and now I think it was time to set a before and after in my career."

He added: " I think it all began last year, after the World Cup, but I've been at Chelsea for another year.

"I've had a great year personally and also with the team, I think it was the perfect time to sign with Real Madrid."