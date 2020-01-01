Mayi Kith: Cameroon defender joins compatriot Awona at Stade de Reims

The Indomitable Lioness has completed her transfer to the French side after passing her medicals and agreeing terms

French club Stade de have completed the signing of defender Easther Mayi Kith for the 2020-21 season.

Mayi Kith joined the Reims outfit after parting ways with their top-flight rivals Metz at the end of a short but impressive campaign.

During her spell at Metz, the 22-year-old who arrived at the club on loan from in January, only featured in four matches before it was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The defender was born in Canada, starting her career with Dynamo Quebec, West Virginia University and represented the North American nation at the U17 level before making an international switch to Cameroon for her parents.

Before she was left out of Cameroon squad for 2019 Women's World Cup in , Mayi Kith made her debut in the Indomitable Lionesses 4-0 pre-tournament friendly defeat to on May 17, 2019.

Having sealed her move, she becomes the fourth signing of Reims this summer after the arrival of Kessya Bussy from US Orleans, Naomie Feller from and Aruelle Awona from Madrid CFF.

Her arrival along with Awona also means Amandine Miquel has finally filled the defensive void left by the exit of Benedicte Simon and Giorgia Spinelli this summer.

Opening up on her move, Mayi Kith told the club website: “When I discovered the Division One side, I realised immediately that the game was going faster and that it was really professional.

"By going to Metz, the idea was to save playing time and I am in the same state of mind today, in Reims.

"The team has a great mentality, never gives up and, even if the group is young, there is quality so I am very happy to be able to join it. I set myself until I was 25 at the most to continue my studies.

Commenting on her transfer, manager Miquel extolled the quality and mentality of the Cameroon defender.

"She has a culture of work, of winning and she is rough on the ground, something that we could not necessarily guess when we see her outside," she said.

"She made the youth selections with Canada before joining Cameroon.”

She will wear jersey no. 4 and also be reuniting with her compatriot Awona following their first meeting during the country's pre-Women's World Cup build-up.

Reims will hope the arrival of Mayi Kith will solve their defensive problems in the new season after ending their last campaign in the eighth spot with 15 points from 16 games before its cancellation.