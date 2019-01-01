‘Maybe the Golden Boot’s coming’ – Leicester City midfielder Ndidi reacts to Newcastle United goal

The Super Eagles midfielder delivered a man-of-the-match performance to help the Foxes decimate the Magpies at the King Power Stadium

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has expressed his delight with his goal against in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The 22-year-old international helped his side decimate the Magpies, sealing their 5-0 victory at the King Power Stadium.

The combative midfielder powered home a volley in the 90th minute of the encounter after connecting with Ben Chilwell’s cross.

The effort from the former man is his second this season and eighth for Leicester across all competitions.

"Yes, it was a good goal! I’m happy with the goal. Maybe the Golden Boot’s coming,” Ndidi told LCFC TV.

"It’s a team game, so it’s not [about] if you play attack, defence or midfield. We are just like a team, so we try to help each other. That’s it."

Victory against the Magpies leapfrogged Brendan Rodgers' men to the third spot in the league with 14 points from seven games.

Prior to the win on Sunday, the Foxes lost their previous game against Newcastle at the King Power Stadium.

The Super Eagles star has praised his side’s development under the 46-year-old Northern Irish tactician.

"Last season, they were really good, playing a low block so we couldn’t find a rhythm, but this season, the coach has really upped us so that shows the [quality] in the team,” he continued.

"Of course, it is not always easy to stay focused on the game because against 10 men [after Isaac Hayden's 43rd-minute red card], you feel relaxed sometimes.

"It was a great performance from the team because everyone was focused and we tried to move the ball very fast and with pace.

"I’m happy with the way the team is going. I am happy with the way the lads are playing and where we are now, so we just keep going and we try to make things.

Article continues below

"It can’t be perfect but we try to get there. Of course, game by game, every game we take as it is so we want to give everything in every game and we think the fans will also enjoy it."

Ndidi has made seven appearances for Leicester this season, helping them to keep three clean sheets.

The 2018-19 top tackler will look to help his side extend their three-game winning run when they take on in their next Premier League game on Saturday.