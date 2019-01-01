It's up to Icardi to resolve problems, says team-mate Martinez

The Inter forward was asked about his compatriot, who has not played for the club since losing the captaincy last month

Lautaro Martinez said it is up to team-mate Mauro Icardi to resolve his problems amid the former captain's continued absence.

Icardi hit out at Inter's treatment of him in an explosive social media post after he was stripped of the captaincy last month.

The 26-year-old star has not played for Inter since he lost the captain's armband to goalkeeper Samir Handanovic.

Icardi missed Friday's 2-1 defeat away to and fellow Argentinian Martinez – who had equalised for Inter – told Sky Sport Italia: "Mauro is very important for us, but we can't do anything about it.

"It's up to him to resolve his problems. All we can do is wait and try to win."

Icardi – who is contracted to Inter until 2021 – has been linked with Italian champions , , , and .

With Icardi absent against Cagliari, Inter head coach Luciano Spalletti introduced centre-back Andrea Ranocchia as a striker with the visitors chasing a late equaliser.

Asked if Ranocchia's introduction up front highlighted a lack of options, Spalletti appeared to take aim at Icardi.

"I can say the same things again, as if there's a way of helping Inter and showing how much you care about Inter, then you should be on the field," said Spalletti, whose Inter could lose third spot to city rivals on Saturday.

They currently have a two-point lead over their fierce rivals, but have played one extra match heading into this weekend's clash.

Inter are also set to take on in the after taking down Rapid Wien 5-0 over two legs.