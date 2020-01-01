Matic backs McTominay to become Manchester United legend

Scott McTominay could become a mainstay of the Manchester United first team for the next decade, according to Nemanja Matic.

Nemanja Matic believes Scott McTominay has what it takes to become a "legend" at .

Having developed into a key component of the United midfield since breaking into the first team under Jose Mourinho in 2016-17, McTominay was sorely missed after suffering a knee injury in the 4-1 win over on December 26.

Since returning to action last month, the midfielder has helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side enjoy an 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions and scored the second goal in the 2-0 win over at Old Trafford.

More teams

The Red Devils were up to fifth in the Premier League and had one foot in the quarter-finals after a 5-0 win over LASK in the last-16 first leg, but that momentum was halted as nearly every competition in Europe has gone on hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Matic, whose own form in recent months prompted United to trigger a one-year extension to his contract and open talks about a new deal, thinks his midfield partner would be an asset to any major side.

"We are always talking, especially when he started to play in the first team, but now he's a proper senior player he plays like he’s had 10 years in the first team," said on MUTV. "With him, we don't have any problems.

"I think he will be a very important player for Manchester United in the next 10 years or more. He is the kind of player and person that you always want to have in the changing room.

"[He is] very professional, with a lot of quality in the legs. His mentality is what Manchester United needs to have, so I think that with any coach, in any club he will fit very well.

"I'm happy for him and United that they have a player like that in the team. He just needs to continue how he's been working until now and I'm sure he will be one of the Manchester United legends one day."

Article continues below

With his future looking likely to be at Old Trafford, Matic feels responsible when it comes to guiding United's younger players.

"I remember when I was 20, 21, 22, I always looked to older players to see how they train and how they behave," added the 31-year-old.

"I think it's important and I hope I can help the youngsters in our changing room. Obviously, we have a lot of young players."