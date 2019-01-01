Match preview: Geylang International V Warriors FC

Geylang International take on Warriors FC in a match where both sides look to earn 3 points after disappointing outings in their last games

will look to return to winning ways after being beaten by Balestier Khalsa 3-0, in their last outing.

They will take on a woeful side who are yet to record a victory this season. Warriors have lost all of their past five games and badly need a win to resurrect their already faltering campaign, as they sit bottom of the table.

For sixth place Geylang, this is a match where they will be the favourites and head coach Noor Ali will be rubbing his hands with glee considering the form his opponents are in.

The head to head record for both teams shows two wins for each, and a draw. Both teams will play at Our Tampines Hub on Friday. Kick off is set for 7:45 pm.

Geylang International form: L L L W D

Warriors FC form: L L L L L