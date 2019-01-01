'Mason is one we will want to keep' - Solskjaer confirms contract talks on horizon for Man Utd starlet Greenwood

The 17-year-old was the hero in the Europa League on Thursday and his manager claimed they are hoping to lock him down on a longer deal

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed the club want to keep young striker Mason Greenwood, with talks for a new contract in the offing.

Greenwood was handed his first-ever United start when he made Solskjaer’s XI for their group stage opener against Astana at Old Trafford.

The 17-year-old attacker made good on his manager’s faith, scoring in the 73rd minute for the only goal of the contest to give United the victory.

Greenwood became the first player for United born in the 2000s to score, and Solskjaer is hoping that goal is the first of many for the teenager in a Red Devils shirt.

And the manager affirmed the club are in talks to make certain Greenwood sticks around at Old Trafford for years to come.

“We’re always in talks with the boys,” Solskjaer said after the victory. “Mason is one we will want to keep with us.

“He’s learning every single day in training, training with better players and the more match time he gets the better tempo and today was a good introduction for him.”

Greenwood’s efforts go a long way to calming fears over attacking depth after United did not bring in replacements for Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, who both departed for in the summer.

Solskjaer previously admitted United had searched for striker option, but was said getting Greenwood opportunities is going to be beneficial to both club and player going forward.

And Solskjaer is convinced Greenwood has all the tools to succeed at Old Trafford.

“For me it was the right decision for the club and for him,” the manager added. “He’s going be important for us this season. He’s not played a lot so far, but he’ll get minutes.

“Get him inside the box and you know something’s going to happen. He can go inside or outside and it was a great finish.

“It’s natural for him to play football, natural for him to score goals. In and around the box he knows how to hit the ball. He shows glimpses of what he can become.”