Emiliano Martinez has broken his silence on Argentina's defeat in the 2026 World Cup final.

Spain lifted the trophy after edging Argentina 1-0, Ferran Torres firing home the decisive goal in extra time.

Writing on Instagram, Martinez said: "I dreamed that we would win it again, I dreamed of taking it to Argentina and making history once more."

"The truth is, it is hard to explain this pain, and all that remains is to think carefully about many things and see how one can move forward, and whether the time has come to step aside," the goalkeeper added. "I am truly sorry, I tried my hardest to give my utmost to help my country and my team-mates."



