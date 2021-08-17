Martial? Lautaro? Son? Kane tipped to leave Spurs by Hutton, but who replaces him?

The former Tottenham defender expects a prolific presence to leave north London, with cover set to be sought late in the summer window

Harry Kane appears destined to leave Tottenham before the next transfer deadline passes, Alan Hutton admits, with Spurs set to find themselves in the market for a suitable replacement for their 221-goal star.

The north London outfit have faced plenty of speculation regarding the future of the talismanic figure in the past, but never have they come so close to parting with the services of one of the best number nines on the planet.

If Kane is to leave in the coming days and weeks, then Nuno and Fabio Paratici have decisions to make, with Heung-min Son starting as a central striker against Manchester City, while rumours suggest that Manchester United star Anthony Martial and Inter striker Lautaro Martinez could be targets.

What has been said?

Asked by Goal whether Spurs should prioritise Premier League experience or move for an overseas player, ex-Tottenham defender Hutton - speaking in an interview via Coffee Friend - said: "It's a good question. Ideally, I think you would want that experience in the Premier League, a proven goalscorer.

"Is Martial the right person? Not for me, I don't think. I think they might look foreign - with Paratici there, he knows those markets in Serie A. They might go that way.

"One of the biggest things has been holding on to Son and seeing him sign that new contract. That's brilliant for Tottenham. They know they can rely on him, he is going to score goals. If they can bring someone in to partner him, I think that could be a good option."

Is Son the new talisman for Spurs?

The South Korea international, who Tottenham have tied to fresh terms through to 2025, grabbed an opening day match-winner against City as Nuno's side started 2021-22 in style, and Hutton admits that he is now the star attraction in a talented squad.

The Scot added: "He's definitely that player that has got that aura about him, that people look to the way they did with Kane - when Kane was injured they would look to Son and be like 'you're the man now, you need to come up with the goods'.

"He is the new talisman if Kane goes. It looks to me as though a lot of the squad look to him to do something. When they need a bit of magic, he is their go-to man. Moving forward, if it is him, he will be their main player this season."

Will Kane definitely leave?

Spurs are yet to open themselves up to offers for Kane, but talk of interest from reigning champions City refuses to go away and it appears to be only a matter of time before a proven performer takes on a new challenge.

Pressed on whether he expects Kane to move in this window, Hutton said: "I think so. He came out and put all his cards on the table early doors didn't he before the Euros when he said he wanted it finished and sorted as soon as possible.

"I didn't think he would be involved [against City], it was only a couple of days' training so how could you expect him to play any part? He hasn't trained. He has set out his stall now, though, he's 28 and looking to go to a team where he is going to be challenging to win things.

"I understand the frustration from the Spurs point of view, I do get it, but from a footballing point of view you sometimes need to take a step back and understand why he's doing it. They are going to get a lot of money for him and if they can reinvest it in the areas they need to, then they can also be a force."

How much will Kane cost?

City recently broke the British transfer record when luring Jack Grealish away from Aston Villa for £100 million ($138m) and may need to raise that bar again in order to land Kane.

Hutton expects that to be the case, saying: "I would think so. Jack is a fantastic player when it comes to ability and what he gives to the team in terms of assists and that. Jack has got room to get better. At 28, 29, Kane is a proven goalscorer every single year.

"We know what he gives and he's in his prime at the moment. He wants to win things. I think the fee will buy goals.

Article continues below

"He is going to go there [City] and score. There will be so many more opportunities for him. Note how defensively Tottenham played last season, and he still got so many goals, it's frightening. Imagine him playing in a team where it is all geared around getting the number nine chances. I think you are buying goals with that sort of money."

This interview was in association with Coffee Friend, an international retailer for coffee and coffee machines.

Further reading