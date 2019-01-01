Marseille sign Argentina striker Benedetto

Marseille have secured just their second signing of the transfer window, with Dario Benedetto joining from Boca Juniors.

Dario Benedetto has sealed his reported €14million (£13m/$17m) move from Boca Juniors to , becoming Andre Villas-Boas' second signing at the club.



international Benedetto joins centre-back Alvaro Gonzalez in moving to Marseille, where he will hope to go some way towards replacing Mario Balotelli.



Balotelli scored eight goals in 15 matches last season, but left when his contract expired at the end of the campaign.



Benedetto has taken the number nine shirt worn by the Italian, who has been linked with a switch to Brazilian club Flamengo.



Benedetto scored 30 goals in 34 appearances across his first two Superliga campaigns with Boca but was on target just twice in 15 outings in 2018-19 after returning from knee and Achilles injuries.



He played a starring role in Boca's run to the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, scoring in the second leg as arch-rivals River Plate won the trophy.

The 29-year-old has also earned five caps at international having made his debut for La Albiceleste in 2017.

As well as playing in his homeland, Benedetto has also enjoyed spells at in with Tijuana and America.

His signing will be a relief to the Marseille fans, who will be hoping their side can improve on their fifth-place finish in 2018-19, when the Ligue 1 campaign begins this Saturday.

Marseille have endured a tough pre-season and coach Villas-Boas acknowledged several players could yet be sold following a friendly loss to on Sunday.

The 41-year is back managing in Europe for the first time in three seasons after leaving Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2016.

The former and manger will be hoping to guide Marseille to their first league triumph in a decade this term, but knows that as usual, they will face stiff opposition from .

The former European champions begin the new season by hosting on Saturday, before travelling to the following week.

Marseille will also not be involved in European competition this campaign - a rarity for side widely regarded as one of ’s premier sides.