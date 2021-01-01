Marley Ake: Juventus sign Olympique Marseille winger

The French youngster of Ivorian descent has teamed up with the Serie A giants where he will continue his development

Serie A outfit Juventus have announced the signing of Marley Ake from Olympique Marseille.



Having undergone a successful medical on Wednesday, the 20-year-old winger of Ivorian background joins the Old Lady on a five-year contract in a swap deal that saw Cameroon prospect Franco Tongya move to the French Ligue 1 side.

👋 OM is pleased to welcome 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗼 𝗧𝗼𝗻𝗴𝘆𝗮 from @juventusfcen 💙



Welcome Franco 😊🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/ymgQSbTON2 — Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) January 28, 2021

Since making his pro debut for the Phocaeans in a 1-1 top-flight outing versus Rennes in 2019, Ake has been playing a fringe role for Andre Villas-Boas’ squad.



In the ongoing 2020-21 campaign, he featured in nine league games with all as a substitute.

“Juventus have finalised an agreement with Olympique Marseille for the definitive acquisition of Marley Ake, a striker born in 2001, who arrives at Juventus after having made 13 appearances with the French team: nine in Ligue 1 and four in the Champions League League,” a statement from the Italian top-flight side read.

Article continues below

“Heading in the other direction is Franco Tongya, midfielder born in 2002. Tongya leaves Juventus after 11 years at the club, having gone through the youth sector that led him to win an Under-15 title and make his debut in the Juventus Under-23 jersey.”



Furthermore, the 36-time Serie A giants have made the following arrangements with the Stade Velodrome giants:

- Definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Marley Aké for a consideration of € 8 million payable in three financial years. Juventus and the player have signed a 5-year contract of employment until 30 June 2025.



- Definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Franco Tongya for a consideration of € 8 million payable in three financial years. The economic effect of this transaction is positive for about € 8 million.



Nonetheless, the youngster will immediately join Juventus' U-23 squad handled by former Bologna, Palermo and Vicenza star Lamberto Zauli.



Barring any obstacles, he is in line to play his first match for Juventus B when they welcome Giana Erminio to Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta on Sunday evening.

Despite representing France at U-19 level in 2019, Ake is eligible to play for Cote d’Ivoire at senior level.