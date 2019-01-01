Mark Bikokwa set to return for Ulinzi Stars against Nzoia Sugar

The soldiers missed services of Bikokwa, Hassan Mohamed, Brian Birgen, Omar Mbongi and Ibrahim Shambi against Sofapaka

Ulinzi Stars have confirmed that Mark Bikokwa will be available to face Nzoia Sugar on Wednesday.

The soldiers missed the services of Bikokwa, Hassan ‘Rio’ Mohammed, Brian Birgen, Omar Mbongi and Ibrahim Shambi in their 2-2 draw against Sofapaka on Saturday. However, coach Dustan Nyaudo has confirmed that Bikokwa will be fit to face the sugar millers.

Article continues below

“We are expecting Bikokwa back to full action as he recovers from injury and it will be a big boost for us. We want to see him paired with Okare, Enosh or Mwanzia and assess our options. If he turns out to be fit enough for the Nzoia Sugar game, he will definitely play a part,” Nyaudo told the club’s official website.

Nyaudo has also vowed to work on the team’s defence before they face Nzoia. “We went to the game (against Sofapaka) with four injuries and I was forced to change; Rio (Hassan Mohamed) is just coming back to the team and is not yet where we know him to be mentally.

“Brian (Birgen) is out injured, Mbongi (Omar) is on compassionate leave and (Ibrahim) Shambi is also away. All these impact on the team’s defensive output but we will work on that.”