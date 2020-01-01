Marega at the double as Sanusi’s Porto defeat Tondela

The Nigeria international scored his first league goal for the Blue and Whites as they edged out the Gold and Greens in a seven-goal thriller

Moussa Marega got a brace while Zaidu Sanusi found the net as 10-man silenced Tondela 4-3 in Saturday’s Primiera Liga encounter.

The Blue and Whites came into the fixture on the back of their 0-0 draw with in Tuesday’s tie.

Knowing that victory would see them close the seven-point gap created to leaders Lisbon, Sergio Conceicao’s team commenced the game on a bright note and they deservedly took a fourth-minute lead through international Sanusi at Estadio do Dragao.

More teams

Mehdi Taremi led a counterattack from the right before finding Otavio, who dribbled past an opponent, before assisting the 23-year-old left-back to beat Senegalese goalkeeper Babacar Niasse.

Five minutes later, Marega missed a big opportunity to double his team's lead, having been found by ’s Taremi.

Tondela turned the result around in the 20th minute as on loan midfielder Mario Gonzalez levelled matters courtesy of an assist from Rafael Barbosa.

The visitors took the lead for the first time in the 33rd minute through Barbosa, who had his shot fumbled by Agustin Marchesin.

In a goal-laden first-half, Marega levelled matters for the hosts three minutes later after capitalising on some shambolic defending from Francisco Ayestaran’s side to fire home with his right foot.

Three minutes into the second half, he completed his double following some neat interchanges between Sergio Oliveira and Otavio.

In the 56th minute, Taremi gave Porto a two-goal advantage by pouncing on a cross from Mateus Uribe.

Despite the scoreline, the visiting side were unbending as they continued to attack. That paid off in the 73rd minute as Gonzalez completed his brace with Pedro Augusto credited for the assist.

Conceicao’s men were then reduced to 10 after Uribe was given his marching orders for a second caution following a challenge on Mauritanian forward Souleymane Anne.

Despite a late scare, Porto marched to their sixth win in the 2020-21 Portuguese top-flight campaign.

Just like Sanusi, star Chancel Mbemba was in action from start to finish while Marega was substituted for Jesus Corona in the 83rd minute.

Article continues below

's duo of Mamadou Loum and Mouhamed Mbaye, and Guinea Bissau defender Mamadu Lamba, played no part in the seven-goal thriller.

Unbeaten in their last seven games across all competitions, the former European champions travel to Olympiacos for Tuesday’s Champion League dead-rubber clash.