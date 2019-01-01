Marcus Berg sends out emotional message before departing Al Ain

The Swedish international sent out an Instagram post thanking Al Ain for the supporting during his time at the club.

Al Ain finished 4th in the Arabian Gulf League this season which was disappointing by their own standards. During his time the 32-year-old won the double with Al Ain and reached the Club World Cup final losing to . He made 41 league appeances scoring an impressive 35 goals.

It is not clear where Marcus Berg will play next season but most rumours are suggesting a move back to his home country of .