'This is my home' – Marcelo wants Real Madrid stay

The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu but insists his time at Real is not up yet

defender Marcelo still feels at "home" at the club and appears determined to stay despite rumours linking him with a move away.

It has been a difficult season in general for Madrid, as they are on their third coach of the campaign and likely to finish no higher than third in LaLiga, despite Sunday's 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao.

Marcelo has also suffered individually, regularly finding himself out of the team under Zinedine Zidane's predecessor Santiago Solari and his form has shown few signs of returning to the high levels of previous seasons.

Transfer rumours were particularly rife before Zidane's return in March, with the Frenchman suggesting earlier this month that he wants to keep Marcelo amid talk of interest from .

And the Brazilian seemingly has no plans to end his 12-year stay anytime soon.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS after Sunday's victory, the 30-year-old said: "Everyone knows the happiness I have, and I show that every day training or playing, wearing this shirt.

"There are so many things that are said from outside, I think. I don't think about that. Madrid is my home, and those who know me know the truth."

Karim Benzema led the way for Madrid against Athletic, one of few players to impress in what was another underwhelming performance.

The striker scored all three goals as Madrid claimed a flattering victory and Marcelo paid tribute to his team-mate.

Article continues below

"We all know the quality that Karim has, what he brings to the team, getting goals or not," he added,

"He is one of the leaders of this team. I'm very happy about the goals, but Karim will be happier about the victory that we needed a lot, rather than the goals."

Madrid sit third in the table, four points behind city rivals in second and 13 adrift of leaders with five games to go.