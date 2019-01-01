Marcelino sacked by Valencia amid reported fall-out with owner Lim

The club has dismissed the coach amid a fall-out with the ownership and look set to appoint Albert Celades as their new boss

Marcelino has been sacked as head coach just three matches into the new season.

The 54-year-old was dismissed on Wednesday following a reported falling out with club owner Peter Lim.

The owner has been battling with the club's sporting side for months as Lim has looked for more control over player transfers and sporting decisions.

Former and midfielder Albert Celades, who was an assistant coach to Julen Lopetegui at the Santiago Bernabeu last year, has been tipped to take over at Mestalla.

"Valencia CF have informed Marcelino Garcia Toral of their decision to relieve him of his duties as first team coach, effective as of this Wednesday," the club said in a statement.

"The club wish to thank Marcelino for his hard work and dediction during his time as coach, and wish him the best of success for the future."

Marcelino was appointed as Valencia boss in May 2017 and led them to a fourth-place finish.

His position came under threat 12 months ago during a difficult start to 2018-19, but the club kept faith in the former boss and were rewarded when they ended the season by winning the final against Barcelona and clinching a spot.

Valencia have taken four points from three games this term but it was reported in that Lim called club president Anil Murthy for an emergency meeting in Singapore on Wednesday after deciding to sack Marcelino.

Lim, who purchased the club in August 2014, also owns a 40 per cent share in League 2 side Salford City alongside co-owners Phil Neville, Gary Neville, David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Paul Scholes and Nicky Butt, who each own 10 per cent.

There are also suggestions sporting director Mateu Alemany could be dismissed.

Marcelino's sacking comes at a vital time for Valencia, who are set to visit Barcelona this weekend following the conclusion of the international break.

After that Valencia are set to head to London to face off with to start their Champions League campaign.