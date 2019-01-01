Maradona opens up on Dorados exit
Diego Maradona has bid an emotional farewell to Dorados after he called time on his spell at the Mexican second division club to focus on his health.
Dorados confirmed on Thursday that the Argentina icon would step down from his role as coach as he prepares to undergo shoulder and knee surgery.
The former Argentina boss was appointed in September 2018, and led Dorados to the final of the both the Apertura and Clausura, but lost on both occasions to Atletico San Luis, therefore missing out on promotion to Liga MX.
And, taking to his official Instagram account, the 58-year-old has thanked Dorados and their fans, as well as clarifying the reasons for his departure.
"I wanted to make it clear that my departure from Dorados has to do with my health," Maradona posted on Friday.
"Unfortunately I have to step aside and leave the club, where they made me feel at home. I thank all those who are part [of the club], from President Antonio Nunez, to the fans, who always accompanied us.
Hola a todos. Quería dejar en claro que mi salida de @Dorados tiene que ver con mi salud. Hoy lamentablemente tengo que dar un paso al costado y dejar el club, donde me hicieron sentir como en mi casa. Yo les agradezco a todos los que forman parte, desde el presidente Antonio Núñez, hasta los hinchas, que nos acompañaron siempre. Tambien agradezco a Jorgealberto Hank y a Cristian Bragarnik por su seriedad y responsabilidad. A mi cuerpo técnico, y a todos mis jugadores, que llegaron a dos finales consecutivas del ascenso. Pero hoy tengo que pensar en mí, y en mi salud. Los médicos me piden que pare, porque pasan los años y cada vez me duele más. Tengo que hacerme dos operaciones que vengo postergando desde hace mucho. Gracias a Dios, y a la Tota, ninguna es de riesgo, pero se necesita tiempo y reposo para poder hacerlas, y creo que este es el momento. Sinceramente yo no sé cómo explicarles, pero le agradezco a todos los que piensan siempre en mí. Confío en haber dejado en alto el nombre del club, y decirle a Dorados y a su gente que estamos unidos para siempre. Hasta pronto
"To my technical team, and to all my players, who reached two consecutive finals for promotion. But today I have to think about myself, and my health.
"The doctors ask me to stop, because the years go by and every time it hurts more. I have to do two operations that I have been postponing for a long time.
"None are risky, but it takes time and rest to be able to do them, and I believe that this is the moment. I thank all those who always think of me. I trust that we have left the club on a high, and tell Dorados and the people that we are united forever."