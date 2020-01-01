Manuel da Costa: Trabzonspor sign former West Ham defender
Manuel da Costa has returned to Turkey to team up with Trabzonspor on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old centre-back left Istanbul Basaksehir last January for a brief stint in Saudi Arabia with Al Ittihad where he scored four goals in 18 top-flight appearances.
Da Costa's nomadic career has seen him play for West Ham United, Sivasspor, PSV, Nancy, Fiorentina, Sampdoria, Lokomotiv Moscow and Olympiacos.
Our clubs signs with Guilherme, Da Costa and Messias.#Trabzonspor 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/WB5UEKbGOM— Trabzonspor_en (@Trabzonspor_EN_) January 31, 2020
The Moroccan defender Senegal's Badou Ndiaye, Ghanas's Caleb Ekuban, Nigeria's John Mikel Obi and Anthony Nwakaeme in the growing list of African stars in Huseyin Cimsir's team.
Trabzonspor are fourth in the Turkish Super Lig and they are aiming to qualify for next season's Uefa Champions League after bowing out of the Europa League in the group stage.