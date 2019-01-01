Mane targets improvement to 26-goal haul in exciting future for ‘special’ Liverpool

The Senegalese forward recorded personal bests in 2018-19, while landing the Golden Boot and Champions League crown, but sees even more to come

Sadio Mane recorded 26 goals in 2018-19, landing the Premier League Golden Boot and crown, but he believes he can get even better for “special” .

The Senegal international was among those to thrive for Jurgen Klopp’s side last season in what turned out to be a memorable campaign.

A return to the winners’ enclosure was made in European competition, with a seven-year wait for major silverware ended in some style.

Mane played a leading role in that success, while his 22 efforts in the Premier League saw him top the scoring charts alongside club colleague Mohamed Salah and Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The bar has been raised by the talented 27-year-old, with personal bests set, but he is confident that there is still more to come as he seeks to remain on an upward career curve.

“To be honest, I think I improved a lot in my finishing,” Mane told Liverpool’s official website.

“It was positive because I can say I improved every season, which is important in my development. I will try to work harder and harder to get better and better.”

If Mane can continue to shine, then there is every chance that the immediate future will deliver more top honours for Liverpool.

“We have a great, great team,” added Mane.

“The future can be exciting, for sure. We’ll try to do everything to create something special.”

It is not just the players that will have an important role to play in the pursuit of honours.

Mane admits that a loyal fan base have also helped to inspire confidence and lift Klopp’s side to even greater heights.

He said: “They played a big part in the season.

“[There were] very difficult games at home and they were always here. Keep on going because we need you! It’s very important.

“It makes the club special and it’s really important. Sometimes it can be a bad day and if the fans give you more motivation, it’s positive for the team and for them as well.”

The likes of Mane and Salah have more competitive action to come at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer, but the vast majority of Liverpool’s squad are counting down the days to pre-season and the start of a new Premier League campaign which will open with a home date against Norwich on August 9.