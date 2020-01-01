Mane should have beaten Messi to FIFA's Best award - Giresse

Based on personal and club achievements across the season, the veteran coach feels the Senegal international should have been given the award

forward Sadio Mane was more deserving of the Best FIFA Men's Player award in 2019 than star Lionel Messi, according to great Alain Giresse.

After guiding Barca to glory and the semi-finals of the last season, Messi won the accolade for a sixth time back in September – he was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2009 and claimed four Ballons d'Or while it was backed by world football's governing body.

Mane finished fifth in the voting, behind Liverpool team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, and forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

But Giresse, who coached Mane during his time in charge of between 2013 and 2015, insists the 28-year-old should have finished top after starring for Liverpool on their way to Champions League success.

"I definitely would have put Sadio Mane ahead of Messi, in terms of the season they had last season," he told ESPN .

"When I was head coach of Senegal, Sadio was still young but he had ahead of him an enormous potential, a technical potential, and a moral potential to go on to become a great player, as he has become today."

Giresse, named French Player of the Year three times in the 1980s, was head coach until August and should have been eligible to vote.

"I didn't receive the ballot sheet, so it wasn't me who voted [on Tunisia's behalf]. I can't say who did, but it wasn't me," he said. The top pick credited to Giresse was Ronaldo, with Van Dijk second and Messi third.

Former and midfielder Giresse also managed Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at international level with Gabon.

Aubameyang shared the Premier League Golden Boot with Mane and Salah last season and Giresse believes the striker is now among the world's best.

"I launched Pierre-Emerick with the Gabon national team, at the start of his development, his expansion and his progression," he said.

"We can all see his pathway and the level he's reached now. We're talking about [him moving to] , so it shows how this player has reached a world-class level, and you could say the same about Sadio."