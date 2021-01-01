Mane misses Liverpool clash against West Ham with 'minor muscle injury'

The Senegal international suffered the injury during his star performance against Tottenham on Thursday

Sadio Mane is the latest Liverpool star to suffer an injury, having been left out of the squad for Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham.

The Senegal international played a starring role as the reigning champions won 3-1 at Tottenham on Thursday, scoring one and setting up another.

But the 28-year-old, who has netted 10 and assisted four goals for the Reds this season, will not be involved when his side line up against David Moyes' men.

The club's website explained that Mane has been kept out by "a minor muscle injury, which is expected to be only a short-term issue".

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp said that the winger sustained the problem during the clash with Jose Mourinho's side.

He told Sky Sports before the game: "It happened in the game against Tottenham. It's nothing too serious but it's serious enough for him not to be involved today."

Xherdan Shaqiri has been called in to take up a place in attack, while striker Roberto Firmino drops to the bench and is replaced by Divock Origi.

The German coach added that Firmino has been dropped from the starting XI as a precaution.

"It's so something like this, with Sadio, doesn't happen again," he said. "We have less than 72 hours before we play. We have to try to make sure the boys recover as good as possible. That's it. Bobby's fine."

Klopp is already deprived of the likes of Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Naby Keita, Fabinho, Diogo Jota and Joe Gomez through injury.

With the back line hit hardest by the wave of problems that have plagued Liverpool's season, Klopp has trusted 23-year-old centre-back Nathaniel Phillips to replace Matip at centre-back.

Phillips, making his fifth appearance this season, will partner Jordan Henderson in the heart of the defence, with the team captain used as a makeshift centre-back.

Klopp is hopeful that the defensive situation will improve by the time his side face Manchester City next week, as he expects Fabinho to be available for the clash on February 7.

Liverpool are fourth in the Premier League heading into Sunday's encounter with West Ham and trail leaders City by seven points.

The recent victory over Spurs put an end to a winless run in the league that had lasted five matches.

The Hammers, meanwhile, are unbeaten in six games and have won their last four in the top-flight, leaving them just two points behind Liverpool before kick-off.