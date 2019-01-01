Mane: Liverpool must win every game to seal Premier League title

The Reds maintained their lead at the top of the table with victory over Tottenham, and their forward feels they cannot afford to drop any points

Sadio Mane believes will need to win all of their remaining games to have any chance of winning the Premier League.

The Reds kept their title hopes alive courtesy of a dramatic 2-1 victory over Tottenham at Anfield on Sunday. Toby Alderweireld’s last-minute own goal moved Jurgen Klopp’s side back to the top of the table, two points clear of , who boast a game in hand.

City can regain first place by beating on Wednesday, but face a testing April with games against and , as well as and ties. Liverpool will hope the strain of competing for four trophies will take its toll on Pep Guardiola’s men.

If it does, though, they have to be in a position to capitalise. And with six league games remaining, starting at on Friday night, Mane believes they will need to take maximum points in order to be champions.

“To be honest I think we need to win all of the games,” he said. “Even if it will not be easy.

“But we still can win every game because we are a good team and we play very well.”

Liverpool had not been at their best against Spurs, and had looked like dropping points when Lucas Moura cancelled out Roberto Firmino’s opening goal.

But just as at in the previous game, they found a way to grind out the win. The Reds have scored more goals in the final 15 minutes of games than any other side this season, including seven in the 90th minute or stoppage time.

“It's a good sign,” Mane said. “That's what makes you more motivated and makes everyone say 'let's go, we can do it' so I think it's always important.

“This is a very, very good sign and I think everything is possible so let's do it and win it.”

Klopp described his side’s victory as an “ugly” one, post-match, and Mane was in agreement with his manager, admitting Liverpool will need to improve their performance levels.

“It was a really, really difficult game and you can see also if you don't create many chances, it can happen,” the star added.

“Also we have to respect [Tottenham] because they played very well, they were organised. But I think the most important thing today was getting the three points and that's it.

“Yeah of course [we can improve]. But sometimes it's difficult after the international break because we had three sessions together, or two I think, so everybody was a little bit away sometimes.

“Now we are back and we start with a win, I think it's very important. We have three or four more days to train together, be like before and go again.”