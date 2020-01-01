Mane continues fine goalscoring run against Arsenal with Liverpool opener

The Senegalese star opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday with his 17th goal in the Premier League this season

rank as the Premier League team Sadio Mane has scored the second-most goals against, following his opening strike for on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old finished off an Andy Robertson assist in the 20th minute to notch his sixth goal against the Gunners in the English top-flight, only against (nine goals) has he scored more in the competition.

6 - Sadio Mané has scored six goals against Arsenal in the Premier League, only against Crystal Palace (nine) does he have more in the competition. Authority. pic.twitter.com/9VZzZ728E4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 15, 2020

The strike was Mane's 17th goal after 33 league appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season and his first away goal since his winning strike against on February 15.

His lead was short-lived as Alexandre Lacazette capitalised on Virgil van Dijk’s error to draw the hosts level in the 32th minute and just before the break, Reiss Nelson fired Arsenal ahead with his first Premier League goal.

Mane has played a key role in helping Liverpool end their 30-year wait for the Premier League title this season, and they will be crowned as champions on July 22 when they host at Anfield.

's Mohamed Salah joined Mane in leading the Reds' attack alongside Roberto Firmino while Guinea midfielder Naby Keita started on the bench.

For Arsenal, Gabonese star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was handed a substitute's role while 's Nicolas Pepe retained his spot in the attack, and Anglo-Nigerian Bukayo Saka returned to the starting XI after starting on the bench against Hotspur on Sunday.