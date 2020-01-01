Manchester United’s game against City changed when I came on - Bailly

The Ivorian defender came off the bench late on to ensure the Red Devils claimed a double over their cross-town rivals

Eric Bailly has taken to social media to express his pride in the job he performed by ensuring kept a clean sheet as they saw off 2-0 on Sunday, recording a first league double over them in a decade.

The Red Devils were in imperious form heading into this game, unbeaten in nine matches and keeping clean sheets in seven of them.

With the game at 1-0 and City mounting late pressure to equalise, Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer threw on Bailly in place of Brandon Williams with 12 minutes to go and the international - who has been impressive since returning from a knee injury that kept him out for nearly a year, made four clearances, one interception and won one aerial duel.

“Well done boys. I know the game changed when I came on. Manchester is red,” Bailly said in an Instagram post.

Now that United’s unbeaten run has been extended to 10 games, Bailly will hope to play another part towards it and keep a ninth clean sheet when the Red Devils travel to LASK in the first leg of the Round of 16 on Thursday night.