Manchester United's Eric Bailly: This season hasn't smiled down upon me

The Cote d’Ivoire international suffered an injury which ended his season and participation in this year’s Afcon

defender Eric Bailly is confident he will return stronger next season.

The Ivorian was forced off in the 71st minute in their 1-1 stalemate with and after examination, it was confirmed the defender damaged his medial knee ligament.

The injury means he will miss the Red Devils' remaining games as well as a chance to feature for Cote d’Ivoire in the 2019 in later in the year.

The setback capped an unimpressive season for the 25-year-old as he had only sparingly featured for the Old Trafford.

Nonetheless, Bailly has vowed to make a return to the field of play soon while thanking those who sent him messages of support.

"I would like to thank everyone for the messages of love and support I have received," Bailly posted on Instagram.

"It's tough, but one must accept that some injuries are unavoidable.

"It's true that this season hasn't smiled down upon me very much, but I will return soon and with more strength next season, God willing."

Cote d'Ivoire are in Group D along with , Namibia and .