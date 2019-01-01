Manchester United urged to sign 'solid' Ajax star De Ligt by former midfielder Kleberson

The Brazilian has advised his old club to pursue the Dutchman during the transfer window, claiming defensive reinforcements are a necessity

"need" to sign "solid" defender Matthijs de Ligt this summer, according to Kleberson.

The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League last term, conceding a whopping 54 goals in the process.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men only managed to win two of their final 12 matches across all competitions, with fans and pundits highlighting a shaky defence as the main cause for concern.

The Norwegian boss is expected to invest heavily in new recruits while the transfer market is open and Ajax's teenage centre-back De Ligt has been mooted as a possible target.

The 19-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign at the Johan Cruyff ArenA, helping Erik ten Hag's side win a domestic double while also reaching the semi-finals of the .

Kleberson, who played for United between 2003 and 2005, has urged his ex-employers to fork out for De Ligt due to his unique "style of play".

The Brazilian World Cup winner told betoclock.com: “In my opinion, Manchester United need to bring in Matthijs de Ligt, who would be a good player to join because of his style of play.

"With his passing, he is very comfortable on the ball and he reads the game well. Manchester United need a solid defender at the back to be able to create more chances going forward."

The Red Devils have already managed to bring in Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea this summer, with a number of additional deals also reported to be in the pipeline.

Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester, while West Ham's Issa Diop and Newcastle youngster Sean Longstaff have emerged as potential targets.

Solskjaer may also have to think about replacing Paul Pogba, who has expressed his desire to move on to a "new challenge".

Kleberson does not feel that the Frenchman has reached his full potential in a United shirt, insisting that the Premier League does not fully suit his game.

“Pogba is a very good player, we saw his quality in the World Cup last year," Kleberson said.

"But his style of play is a little different for the Premier League, he’s differently styled. To drive and run with the ball, to find the perfect pass; this is difficult to do in the Premier League.

"I played there for two years and I know how tough a league it is. He’s a very good player, but he is still to hit his top gear at Manchester United.”