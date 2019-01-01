Manchester United-linked Milinkovic-Savic could leave Lazio, says Inzaghi

The midfielder's current head coach would prefer he remain in the Eternal City but understands the club may have to cash in on a lucrative offer

head coach Simone Inzaghi says that while he wants target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to stay, they must take offers into consideration.

The international midfielder has been linked with a move to Old Trafford since last summer, and reports suggest a deal between United and Lazio is near to completion.

Inzaghi would like to see the 24-year-old remain in the ranks at the Stadio Olimpico, but with a fee of £90 million ($111m) mooted he knows his club may have to cash in.

“My thoughts are that I’d like Milinkovic-Savic to stay,” the former Lazio forward told the press. “But I also believe the club has to consider offers when they come in and then make a decision.

“Milinkovic is 24 years old now, he’s no longer a kid. I can give him advice, he is at our disposal and hasn’t missed a training session, but then I don’t know what will happen.

“I hope he stays.”

This is the second summer of speculation regarding the Serb's potential transfer to the Premier League giants.

Last summer Milinkovic-Savic was thought to be on the verge of a move, only for it to fall through at the final hurdle and Lazio president Claudio Lotito has said it would be more difficult to keep the player this summer.

His current head coach is under no illusions about the issue of finding a replacement for Milinkovic-Savic, who has 22 goals in 125 Lazio appearances.

“We know that if he was to leave, we’d have some important shoes to fill,” Inzaghi added.

“I hope he remains, he had a great pre-season training camp, but the market is open, and we are ready for any situation.

“If he were to leave, we’d need a physical player to come in the midfield. Purchases are targeted and chosen together with the club, we have sat down and talked calmly.

“If an important offer arrives, it is only right the club take it into consideration.”

If Milinkovic-Savic does arrive in Manchester it might pave the way for Paul Pogba to head for the exit door.

The two players share a similar playing style and Pogba has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and is reportedly agitating for the transfer to go through.