Man Utd chants: Lyrics & videos to the most popular Old Trafford songs
Manchester United have one of the richest supporters' cultures in English football - and their large collection of chants are evidence of it.
Red Devils fans pack out Old Trafford and away sections alike week in, week out, with tickets to see United almost always a hot commodity.
A vast Stretford End songbook has developed over the years as a result, and Goal has collected videos and lyrics to some of the most popular chants being sung at United games.
If you're heading to the Theatre of Dreams this season, brush up with the list below - but be warned that some of the clips contain strong language.
The new Solskjaer song
Ole’s at the wheel
Tell me how good does it feel
We’ve got Sanchez, Paul Pogba and Fred
Marcus Rashford’s a Manc born and bred
Du du du du du du du du du
Greatest of English football
We’ve won it all all
We shall not be moved
We shall not, we shall not be moved
We shall not, we shall not be moved
Just like the team that's gonna win the Football League (again)
We shall not be moved
Hello, Hello
Hello, hello
We are the Busby Boys
Hello, hello
We are the Busby Boys
And if you are a City fan surrender or you'll die
We all follow United
You Are My Solskjaer
You are my Solskjaer
My Ole Solskjaer
You make me happy
When skies are grey
Oh Alan Shearer
Was f*cking dearer
So please don't take
My Solskjaer away
U-N-I-T-E-D
U-N-I-T-E-D
United are the team for me
With a knick-knack paddy-whack
Give a dog a bone
Why don't City f*** off home
We love United
We love United, we do
We love United, we do
We love United, we do
Oh, United we love you
Glory, Glory
Glory, glory Man United
Glory, glory Man United
Glory, glory Man United
As the Reds go marching on, on, on
20 Times
Twenty times, twenty times, Man United
Twenty times, twenty times, I say
Twenty times, twenty times, Man United
Playing football the Matt Busby way
Take Me Home
Take me home, United Road
To the place, I belong
To Old Trafford, to see United
Take me home, United Road
United Calypso
Manchester, Manchester United
A bunch of bouncing Busby Babes
They deserve to be knighted
When they're playing in your town
Get yourself to that football ground
Take a lesson, you will see
Football taught by Matt Busby
Matt Busby's Aces
Oh, me lads
You should've seen us coming
Fastest team in the league
Just to see us running
All me lads and lasses
With smiles upon their faces
Walking down the Warwick Road
To see Matt Busby's aces
Michael Carrick
It's Carrick, you know
It's hard to believe it's not Scholes
It's Carrick, you know
Ooh Aah Cantona
What a friend we have in Jesus
He's our saviour from afar
What a friend we have in Jesus
And his name is Cantona
Ooh aah, Cantona
Ooh aah, Cantona
Ooh aah, ooh aah, ooh aah, Cantona
Ooh aah, Cantona
George Best
I'm going on up to the spirit in the sky
That's where I'm gonna go when I die
And when I die and they lay me to rest
I'm gonna go on the p*** with Georgie Best
Anthony Martial
Tony Martial came from France
The English press said he had no chance
Fifty million down the drain
Tony Martial scores again
Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Zlatan Ibrahimovic, he is our Swedish hero
On a free from PSG, he cost us f***ing zero
Six-foot-five, hard as f***, he gets the Reds excited
Stick your City up your a*** 'cos we are Man United