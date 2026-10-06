At Manchester United, even an ordinary league game can suddenly feel huge: Old Trafford, floodlights, everyone talking. If you want to follow the season properly, though, you need to know your way around the rights maze. Broadcasts depend heavily on the competition, so this quick overview will help.

Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: Who is showing / broadcasting the Red Devils' matches live on TV and livestream?

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Manchester United in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield on TV and livestream

In Germany, Sky is the place to go for the Premier League: every match is shown live, either as a standalone game or in conference coverage, depending on how packed the fixture list is. Manchester United are covered in full. If you cannot get to a TV, you can stream via Sky Go or WOW.

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From 2025/26, Sky also expanded their England package to include the Carabao Cup. In simple terms, that means any Manchester United League Cup tie will be shown live there too, so you do not need to jump between different providers.

As for the FA Cup and the FA Community Shield, DAZN holds the exclusive rights in Germany. Whenever Manchester United feature in either competition, the matches will be shown live on stream.

Next matches MUN Premier League 12:30 TOT

Find the right DAZN subscription FA Cup, Community Shield & more live

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Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: SPOX live ticker

SPOX also covers selected United matches with a live ticker. If you do not want to miss any of the key moments, check in here. We will list our tickers shortly before kick-off.

Manchester United, all the broadcast information at a glance: The club at a glance