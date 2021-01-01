Man Utd's FA Youth Cup hopes ended by Liverpool - but Mejbri's first-team journey is only just beginning

Neil Ryan's side were beaten 1-0 by their rivals but the club can still take heart from the performance of one of their most exciting young talents

Manchester United’s long wait to lift another FA Youth Cup goes on after Saturday's fourth-round loss to Liverpool.

Tyler Morton’s first-half header proved the difference between the two sides, meaning United's Youth Cup drought will enter an 11th year.

Speak to anyone involved with the club and they’ll emphasise the point that winning this prestigious trophy isn't the only way to measure success at under-age level.

Plenty of players who have represented the club in this competition in the last decade have gone on to have successful careers at Old Trafford and elsewhere and that, United feel, is a better way to judge the work done by their youth-team coaches.

Head of Academy Nick Cox described the Liverpool tie as a "brilliant development experience" ahead of kick-off and that is the club's primary objective: individual development.

Obviously, United would like to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet but winning is not all that matters at this level.

Still, what will have hurt Neil Ryan’s players is that their performance against their great rivals was disjointed. They simply didn’t gel as a unit.

The team sheet showed a team full of exciting natural attacking talent: Hannibal Mejbri, Shola Shoretire, Charlie McNeill and Joe Hugill – the latter two, for example, have managed 31 goals between them already this season.

However, with McNeill, who was playing as a number 10, unable to get into the game, Mejbri not having trained with this group all week due to his involvement with the first team, and Shoretire joining up late having been on international duty, United were lacking cohesion as an attacking unit and failed to really test Harvey Davies until they stepped up a gear in the second half.

That improvement was driven by Mejbri. He was central to everything United did as he roamed across the front four positions trying to inspire a comeback.

Dinked passes, precise 35-yard crosses, mazy runs and dangerous set-piece delivery – the 18-year-old showcased everything he has in his locker and was undoubtedly United’s biggest threat.

Indeed, Mejbri was unlucky not to get an equaliser after going on a mesmerising run into the box, skipping through a succession of Liverpool defenders before being denied by Davies.

On Saturday afternoon’s evidence alone, you could see why he has earned a promotion to first-team training.

There was senior representation at the sun-bathed Leigh Sports Village, too, as Darren Fletcher took his seat to analyse the club's latest crop of aspiring youngsters.

Part of his new role as technical director is to work out who from this group has a realistic chance of breaking into the first team, and Mejbri's performance won't have gone unnoticed.

When he arrived from Monaco in 2019, it was part of an overhaul of recruitment at academy level which has resulted in the best talent from overseas arriving at the club. That new approach seems to be working.

Alvaro Fernandez, who signed from Real Madrid in the summer, may have looked uncomfortable at centre-back in the first half but he was more impressive in his preferred full-back position, and even had a shot blocked on the line as United upped the pressure after the restart.

Still, despite turning the screw, and some flashes of individual brilliance, United ultimately disappointed against a Liverpool side who were down to 10 men for the last 20 minutes, after a terrible challenge from James Norris on Marc Jurado resulted in a straight red card.

Article continues below

Shoretire did have a brilliant chance in the dying seconds to send the game into extra time but fluffed his lines, and United were out.

Captain Martin Svidersky cut a disappointed, solitary figure on the turf long after the full-time whistle had gone. It was an image that summed up the feeling around the team’s display.

This was undeniably another missed opportunity for a talented group of individuals. Still, while their Youth Cup hopes are over for another year, Mejbri's journey towards the first team is only just beginning.