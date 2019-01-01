Man Utd Team News: Injuries, suspensions and line-up vs West Ham

Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday

head into this weekend's game against needing a return to winning ways to boost their hopes of finishing in the top four having lost four of their last five matches in all competitions.

Wednesday's loss to at Old Trafford has thrown into focus United's bid to pip at least two of , and Hotspur to qualification next season, and nothing less than three points will be needed against the Hammers if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are to regain the momentum they will need in the final month of the campaign.

Man Utd Injuries

Alexis Sanchez has returned to training after a knee injury but Solskjaer revealed on Friday that the Chilean will not be ready to be a part of the squad on Saturday.

Antonio is still injured, while Eric Bailly also misses out due to a knock picked up on international duty recently.

Nemanja Matic could be given an 11th-hour call-up depending on the latest on his illness, but Ander Herrera remains unavailable with a thigh muscle issue.

Elsewhere there should be no injury worries, with Matteo Darmian in the reckoning at the perfect time due to the suspensions of Ashley Young and Luke Shaw.

Man Utd Suspensions

Luke Shaw misses out as he serves the first half of a two-match domestic suspension after picking up a 10th yellow card of the season against last time out, and coincidentally he is also banned for the trip to Barcelona in midweek due to a trio of bookings in Champions League matches. Ashley Young is also ruled out having been sent off in the defeat at Molineux, but he will be available to return against next weekend.

Man Utd Potential Starting Line-Up

With Young and Shaw missing out, Diogo Dalot should slot in at right-back and Marcos Rojo is favourite to start on the left after playing 45 minutes there for the Under-23s against last week.

In midfield there could be further starts for Fred and Scott McTominay after they both impressed against Barcelona, while higher up Solskjaer could rotate his front men after resting Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard in midweek.

West Ham Team News

Samir Nasri pulled a calf in the warm-up against Chelsea last week and will miss the trip to Manchester, while Carlos Sanchez, Jack Wilshere and Andriy Yarmolenko are among the long-term absentees in Manuel Pellegrini's squad.

Opta Match Facts

After winning 11 out of 12 top-flight matches against West Ham between May 2008 and September 2014, Manchester United have only emerged victorious in two of their last eight such meetings (P8 W2 D4 L2).

Following their 3-1 victory at the London Stadium in September, West Ham are looking to complete the league double over Manchester United for the first time since 2006-07, under manager Alan Curbishley.

Manchester United are winless in their last four Premier League games immediately following a European fixture, losing at Man City, and Arsenal and drawing at .

West Ham United have lost six of their last seven Premier League away games (D1), failing to score in each defeat. The Hammers were unbeaten in five away games prior to this run (W3 D2).

After winning away against Arsenal, Liverpool and at the start of the 2015-16 season, West Ham are winless in 19 away league games against ‘big six’ opposition (D6 L13), losing all four this season by an aggregate score of 1-10.

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has scored in his last five home games against West Ham in the Premier League (six goals); only four other players in the competition have netted in more successive home matches against a single opponent (Alan Shearer v (6), Thierry Henry v (6), Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink v West Ham (6) and Sergio Aguero v Liverpool (7)).

Of managers to have faced Man Utd at least five times in the Premier League, only Pep Guardiola (60%) has a higher winning ratio against the Red Devils than current West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini (4/7 – 57.1%).

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba has 11 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this season. One more assist will see him become the first Frenchman to record double figures for both in a single Premier League campaign since Thierry Henry in 2004-05.

TV Coverage & Kick-Off Time

Kick-off is 5:30pm BST (12:30pm ET) on Saturday, and will be shown live in the United Kingdom on BT Sport 1. It will be shown on NBCSN in the United States, and on various channels around the world.