Man Utd star Bruno Fernandes reveals gratitude to healthcare worker brother amid Covid-19 pandemic

After some light provocation, the Portugal star paid tribute to his sibling who works in the NHS

star Bruno Fernandes has paid tribute to his brother's work during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former CP star revealed that his brother works for the NHS in London along with his girlfriend.

When the pair last spoke, the international’s brother joked that he had not seen the 26-year-old thanking him for his efforts on social media.

Fernandes has now corrected that oversight in an interview with MUTV.

“He is working in London and his girlfriend is also working in London. And my brother said two days ago, I don’t see a photo in your Instagram saying ‘thank you’ for your work,” he said.

“I say it now so, after, he can see it on MUTV, thank you for his work in the NHS!

“It’s hard work [for the NHS staff], you know. They work for so many hours. Some of them can’t see their families and friends and it was really difficult.

“For example, my brother he was due to come in March but he didn’t come because he was working in the hospital. He doesn’t want me to take any risks in being with him as he could have had the virus or not.

"For him, it was difficult as he couldn’t fly back to Portugal to see my mum and dad. So, for him and the rest of the people, it was really difficult.

“Some people have kids at home and need to go to work and go somewhere else, go to work and go somewhere else. Only after maybe two to three months working, they can see their kids. It was very difficult.”

Bruno has played every minute of Manchester United’s Premier League campaign to date, scoring one goal and grabbing an assist.

Not everything has been going to plan for the Red Devils on the field, however, as they find themselves with only three points from their opening three matches of the season, having lost home fixtures to and .

The 6-1 loss at home to Jose Mourinho’s side prior to the international break was a particularly chastening affair and puts additional pressure on them before a week that sees them visit Newcastle and then in their opening clash.