Man Utd boss Rangnick calls out 'curious' refereeing after Atletico Madrid loss in Champions League

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has criticised referees for allowing Atletico Madrid to use time-wasting tactics in the second half of his side's Champions League defeat on Tuesday, saying "there was always someone lying on the floor".

Rangnick also called it a "joke" that were were four minutes of stoppage time, as he believed more should have been added.

The 1-0 home defeat eliminated Manchester United from the competition and continued a dismal season at Old Trafford.

What has been said?

"It was hard in the second half and always interrupted," Rangnick told BT Sport.

"There was always somebody lying on the floor. I would also say some curious refereeing decisions. I wouldn't say they were decisive but at least [the ref] fell too often for those time-wasting antics and four minutes at the end added on was a joke for me."

The bigger picture

Manchester United have been eliminated from six of their last eight Champions League knockout stage ties and have kept just two clean sheets in their last 19 appearances in the competition overall, conceding 29 goals in the process.

They're in jeopardy of missing Champions League qualification for next year, and with a coaching search still in progress, have little apparent identity.

Rangnick is not expected to stay on as manager after the season, but he is a candidate for a consulting role.

