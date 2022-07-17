Man Utd pre-season star Zidane Iqbal going all out to impress Ten Hag - but won't rule out loan move

The teenage midfielder is aiming to force his way into the manager's plans for the new season

Zidane Iqbal has confirmed that he is going all out to impress Erik ten Hag during Manchester United's pre-season tour - but hasn't ruled out a loan move to make sure of regular minutes in 2022-23. The young playmaker's composure has been a feature in his two appearances in pre-season, as well as his constant willingness to show for the ball.

With Ten Hag overhauling his midfield this summer, the 19-year-old is determined to make a mark and cement his place in the team in the upcoming season.

What has Zidane Iqbal said about his future?

“I have told myself: ‘This could be the only chance I get in the first team’," Iqbal said when quizzed on his impact on United's pre-season tour.

“It has been part of my game since I was young, always wanting the ball. I just do what I do and whatever is meant to be will be. I will have no regrets.

“I will just try to do my best on the pitch and leave it up to God really. I would like to thank the fans for showing me all the love and support recently. It is an amazing feeling.”

The Iraq international played in both United's 4-0 win over Liverpool and 4-1 rout of Melbourne Victory, but it remains to be seen whether he will make Ten Hag's squad for a Premier League opener against Brighton on August 7.

Iqbal, who made his debut for United in the Champions League last season, has indicated that he would be open to a loan move if he cannot force his way into the senior picture at Old Trafford.

“I have grown up loving this club. I have played here since I was eight or nine. To play in front of 90,000 people (in Bangkok). It is something I dreamed of," he added.

“To play against Victory and against Liverpool, even in the Champions League. It is hard to describe. (But) if an opportunity came up to go out on loan, I would weigh up the pros and cons. Right now it is too early to say. See what the future holds.”

What's next for the Red Devils?

Iqbal will be back in contention for a place in Ten Hag's line up when United take on Palace in their next friendly outing on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are due to play Aston Villa four days later before concluding their pre-season schedule with games against Atletico Madrid and Rayo Vallecano.

