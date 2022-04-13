Man Utd players that don't cooperate with Ten Hag will get 'thrown out', claims Van der Vaart

Rafael van der Vaart has warned Manchester United players that they face being kicked out of the team if they do not cooperate with incoming coach Erik ten Hag.

The current Ajax boss looks set to take over at Old Trafford this summer, with GOAL confirming on Wednesday that the two parties are in "advanced talks".

Ex-Ajax and Netherlands star Van der Vaart believes the players must take responsibility for the team's underwhelming performances over the past few seasons and says Ten Hag will demand that they come together to execute his vision if he's appointed.

What has been said?

Van der Vaart said on Ziggo Sport: "As a player you no longer have any arguments. Coaches have been sent away and they have a great squad, but they play really badly.

"It's not always the coach's fault. Now there will be a trainer who will be very clear.

"You can say: Ten Hag is not the big name in England. That may also be an advantage, because he is going to give his plan very clearly. If you don't cooperate, you will likely be thrown out."

Ten Hag advised not keep Man Utd waiting

Van der Vaart also feels Ten Hag is taking a risk by keeping United waiting regarding his decision.

"You read reports that he is keeping Manchester United waiting," added.

"If Ten Hag receives such an offer, he should not even think about it and go with that banana.

"That's an impression. You have to stay a little humble. He is a great trainer, he did a great job at Ajax. But Manchester United or the big clubs, don't let them wait."

