‘Man Utd players are getting worse!’ – Only three should have Old Trafford future says Owen

The former Red Devils striker is concerned by the ongoing regression under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with an underperforming squad “devaluing” quickly

Michael Owen claims ’s supposed stars are “getting worse”, with a squad that has seen considerable investment “devaluing” with each passing performance to leave only three players that should have a long-term future at the club.

The Red Devils have endured another stumble out of the blocks in 2019-20.

Some 12 months ago a similar situation eventually led to the downfall of Jose Mourinho, with the Portuguese relieved of his managerial duties in December 2018.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped to deliver an initial upturn in fortune, but has since suffered the same issues as his predecessor.

United have taken just nine points from eight Premier League games this season, with that sorry return leaving them 12th in the table and only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Owen believes those at Old Trafford are regressing every time they take to the field, with a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle heading into the international break seeing them hit a new low.

The former Red Devils striker told Premier League Productions: “They haven’t got the players, they’re simply not good [enough].

“That first XI, I’d say there’s three players, maybe four, that should be Manchester United players for the future.

“If you’re looking to build that club back to where it was, then there’s probably three or four in that first team.

“Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in his interview afterwards, I was almost slipping down my chair, it was almost like he doesn’t know what’s going wrong, let’s say.

“We can all speculate as to what’s going wrong. He can look over his shoulder and think ‘down the road you’ve got Jurgen Klopp, you’ve got [Pep] Guardiola - these are managers that are actually improving their players, they’re getting the best out of their squad’.

“I’m looking at that [United] squad and, if anything, the players are getting worse.

“They’re devaluing, as a squad they’re getting worse. Where is it all going to end?”

Article continues below

Unfortunately for United, things are not about to get any easier.

A team struggling for consistency and attacking spark is set to take on table-topping on October 20.

Jurgen Klopp’s title hopefuls are yet to drop a point this season, but will be expecting a sterner test of their credentials at Old Trafford than the recent form of their arch-rivals suggests.