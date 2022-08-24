Man Utd outcast Bailly completes Marseille loan move with €6m buy obligation

Marseille have confirmed the signing of Eric Bailly from Manchester United on a season-long loan deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? Bailly has left Old Trafford after several summers of speculation. Marseille will have the obligation to make his move permanent for €6 million next summer if incentives are met.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Ivory Coast international joined the Red Devils in 2016 and has appeared for the club 113 times in all competitions. He has won three trophies during his time at Old Trafford: the Carabao Cup, Europa League and a Community Shield.

WHAT THEY SAID: Manchester United have wished their defender well on his move. "A popular member of the United squad, Eric has our best wishes for the campaign to come and we will be following his progress closely," read a club statement.

THE VERDICT: "The big Old Trafford clear-out has been slower and more complex than desired by United," writes correspondent James Robson. "Marseille will only be obliged to buy Bailly for €6m if they qualify for the Champions League and he makes certain number of appearances."

