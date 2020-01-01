‘Man Utd one or two players short from title bid’ – Bosnich sees Red Devils as ‘a formidable force’

The former goalkeeper has saluted a 17-game unbeaten run overseen by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and hailed Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes’ partnership

have become a “formidable force”, claims Mark Bosnich, with the Red Devils considered to be only “one or two more signings” away from being Premier League title challengers.

The last of 13 crowns secured by those at Old Trafford in the modern era was added to the trophy cabinet back in 2013.

Sir Alex Ferguson headed into retirement with another winners’ medal tucked into his pocket and passed the heaviest of managerial batons on to somebody else.

More teams

David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho have all seen a golden opportunity slip through their grasp, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the latest to be tasked with restoring former glories.

He has been offering cause for optimism in 2020, with United unbeaten through their last 17 games in all competitions, but they remain a long way off the pace being set by and .

Closing that gap is the next challenge facing Solskjaer and Co, with Bosnich of the opinion that another positive transfer window could fire United back into contention for English football’s grandest prize.

The former Red Devils goalkeeper told Sky Sports of a resurgent outfit: "I think they have been very good for some time, even before the restart.

"The restart has just confirmed what everybody thought and basically proved a lot in terms of the fact that [Paul] Pogba alongside [Bruno] Fernandes has turned them into a formidable force.

"Even before that, they were on a tremendous run but seeing them after this - even though obviously they were a little bit rusty in their opening game against Spurs - they have been absolutely fantastic.

"And look, everything being equal, maybe I would say one, possibly two more signings maximum, I think that sooner rather than later they will be challenging for the top spot."

For now, United’s focus is locked on landing a top-four finish in 2019-20.

Article continues below

They can move into the spots with victory over on Monday, with Bosnich backing the Red Devils to edge Leicester out of elite European competition.

He added: "I am going to stick by my original tip at the start of the season and say that and Manchester United are definitely favourites.

"Leicester have had a very difficult time since they have returned from the break and Manchester United and Chelsea - and definitely Manchester United - have real momentum, so I am going to go for them two to finish inside the top four and unfortunately for Leicester to be outside of it."