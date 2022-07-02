Ex-Man Utd star Neville trolls Liverpool over Salah's contract extension

The former defender took aim at the Egyptian's massive new deal

Gary Neville has mocked Liverpool after Mohamed Salah put pen to paper on a contract extension with the Reds, with the Sky Sports presenter suggesting Jurgen Klopp's side had been "played".

The Egypt international announced he had put pen to paper on a fresh three-year deal that reportedly makes him the highest-paid player in club history on Merseyside.

It puts an end to speculation over whether Salah would stay, having only had a year left on his deal and with talk suggesting he could try a new challenge - and now Neville has hinted that the forward may have leaned into the situation in order to improve any new offer.

What has Neville said about Salah?

Salah has played them hasn’t he 😂😂😉 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) July 2, 2022

Does Salah's new deal cap Liverpool's summer?

The announcement that the attacker will stay may have earned the mockery of the former Manchester United player, but it nevertheless ensures Liverpool will finish their summer movements on a high note.

Having bid farewell to Sadio Mane after he joined Bayern Munich, the Reds have bolstered their ranks with the arrival of Darwin Nunez from Benfica, plus midfielder Fabio Carvalho and defender Calvin Ramsay.

Other outgoings have included Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino, but Klopp now appears to have the squad he thinks he can use to challenge for the Premier League title and European success once again.

