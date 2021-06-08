Man Utd midfielder Van de Beek ruled out of Netherlands' Euro 2020 campaign

The former Ajax player has been forced to withdraw from the squad just days before the tournament gets under way

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been ruled out of Euro 2020 with the Netherlands through injury.

The 24-year-old, who has 19 international caps, has not featured in either of his country's warm-up games and it has now been confirmed he will not recover in time for the tournament, which begins on Friday.

In a statement, the Dutch FA said a replacement would not be called up to replace the former Ajax midfielder.

Injury blow for Netherlands on eve of Euros

Van de Beek played the full 90 minutes of Manchester United's final Premier League game of the season against Wolves and was on the bench for their Europa League final defeat to Villarreal, before being named in Frank de Boer's final 26-man squad for the European Championship.

However, he was an unused substitute for the 2-2 draw against Scotland last week before missing out on the matchday squad entirely for Sunday's win over Georgia.

It was revealed the following day that Van de Beek was struggling through injury and trained away from the main squad. It has now been determined that he cannot recover in time and will withdraw from the squad entirely.

Netherlands get their Euro 2020 campaign under way against Ukraine in Group C in Amsterdam on Sunday, before further games against Austria and North Macedonia.

The bigger picture

Van de Beek's tournament-ending injury completes a difficult year for the midfielder, who struggled to make an impact in his first season at Manchester United.

He cost the Old Trafford club £35 million ($46m) plus add-ons when he signed a five-year deal from Ajax last summer but failed to hold down a regular place in the side.

Just 15 of his 36 appearances in all competitions were starts, with just four of those coming in the Premier League.

With the Red Devils linked with a raft of midfielders this summer it may well be that Van de Beek's first-team chances are further limited next campaign.

The chance to play for his country at the Euros would therefore have been the perfect opportunity to put himself in the shop window, but injury has dashed those plans.

