Man Utd 'looking at one or two' January signings as Solskjaer seeks to counter Pogba & McTominay injuries

The Red Devils are considering their options in the winter window, with reinforcements required after seeing their ranks depleted by untimely knocks

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted at January signings for , saying the Premier League club are "looking at one or two" possible additions.

United fell to a 2-0 loss at Arsenal on Wednesday, leaving them fifth in the Premier League table and sitting five points behind fourth-placed .

Central midfield is an area of huge concern at United, with Paul Pogba (ankle) and Scott McTominay (knee) set to be sidelined for several weeks.

Solskjaer has said he would like to make signings, but added he will only dip into the market if United can find the right players.

"You can see the squad and sometimes you think, yeah, one or two additions would do nicely because we are building towards something," he said.

"It just depends on if what we think will be right for us will be available. Of course it's playing on our decision-making when we've got two players out for a bit, Scott for two months and Paul for a month.

"That gives us less options and we have loads of games and important games.

"But it still has to be right and that's the big point here, if someone is available and something is possible we'll do it.

"We're looking at one or two."

United had only welcomed World Cup winner Pogba back into the fold from a niggling ankle problem prior to Christmas.

The international is now back on the sidelines and may require surgery on his latest ailment.

Solskjaer has said of the 26-year-old: "Three or four weeks maybe, I don't know.

"He's been advised to have an operation by his people and he'll probably do that.

"We’ve had scans and it’s nothing major, it's something that needs to be looked and sorted as soon as possible.

"We’ve had consultants and the club have looked at him too and that’s what we’ve been advised."

United will be back in action on Saturday when they face in the third round.

A testing run will then see them take in the first leg of a semi-final derby with , before a return to Premier League competition delivers a home date with Norwich and a visit to arch-rivals .