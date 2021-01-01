Man Utd-linked Sancho unsure over future but says he's 'very happy' at Dortmund

The 21-year-old England international is the subject of fierce speculation over a possible move to Old Trafford

Manchester United target Jadon Sancho admits he cannot say for certain what the future holds for him, while insisting that he is happy at Borussia Dortmund.

Sancho has long been a top transfer priority for the Red Devils, but Dortmund have been equally stubborn in holding on to one of their top young stars.

But the England forward could be available for a fee of around £78 million ($108m), although it remains to be see whether United can match that valuation due to the financial effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

What was said?

“I don’t know about my future," the 21-year-old told ESPN on Saturday after netting twice in his side's 3-2 defeat of RB Leipzig.

"I am very happy here in Dortmund at the moment. I love the club, the fans and the team.

"They gave me my first professional start. The fans motivate and push me to the limit.”

The bigger picture

Sancho's double was also welcomed at the Allianz Arena, as Bayern Munich clinched the Bundesliga title prior to their game against Borussia Monchengladbach thanks to the setback suffered by Leipzig.

But BVB will not begrudge them their celebrations, as Saturday's victory could prove crucial to their hopes of making the Champions League next season.

With two games remaining the club now sit in fourth place in the Bundesliga standings, leapfrogging Eintracht Frankfurt into the final qualifying spot.

Frankfurt could regain fourth with a win on Sunday over Mainz, leaving the stage set for a gripping battle to reach Europe's top competition.

Champions League football in turn would be a huge boost for the club in their fight to retain the likes of Sancho and Erling Haaland, who have been linked with some of Europe's top clubs thanks to their exploits in Germany.

