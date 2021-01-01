Man Utd-linked Pau Torres makes 'important club' admission amid talk of big-money transfer

The highly-rated Villarreall defender is eager to keep his focus locked on the present, but makes no secret of his future ambition

Pau Torres continues to generate talk of interest from Manchester United, and the Villarreal defender admits that he is looking to represent an "important club" at some stage in the future.

He is eager to keep focus locked on the present for now, with there plenty for him and his current club to play for in 2020-21, but talk of interest from afar is not going away.

The 24-year-old Spain international has worked with a number of players that have turned out for elite teams in the past, such as Barcelona and Real Madrid, and the highly-rated centre-half is hoping to tread a similar path.

What has been said?

Torres has told Sport: "Players who have gone through important clubs, when they talk about an experience they have had, I like to listen to them, both Paco Alcacer and Raul Albiol or Alberto Moreno.

“They tell you things that you have not yet experienced and that you think you would like to experience.”

When could a move happen?

Speculation regarding Torres' future continues to build heading towards the summer.

Real Madrid are said to be one of his suitors, along with Premier League heavyweights at Old Trafford, with Zinedine Zidane and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the market for defensive reinforcements.

Torres appears to be leaving a door open, but is keen to point out that he remains fully committed to the Villarreal cause for now - with his home-town club through to the semi-finals of the Europa League and still in the hunt for a top-six finish in La Liga.

He added on the admiring glances that he is attracting: "It is a pride to see that your work is reflected in this type of thing that is spoken, but I face it with great tranquility, I am in a great club like Villarreal and from the tranquility I work every day.

"There is still a lot ahead of me and my short-term goals are the European semi-final and then to be available for the national team.

"Right now I have a contract (until 2024) and I know that I still have room for improvement. I know that I am in a club where they will treat me well, I will not lack anything and that is very important to me."

